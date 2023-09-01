Your federal student loans are accruing interest again—but there is some relief if you need it

For the first time in over three years, federal student loans will begin accruing interest on Sept. 1. The pandemic forbearance on payments and interest first instituted by former president Donald Trump in March 2020 officially expires after several extensions. You have at least a month until you'll have to make that first payment in October, and you'll want to check in with your loan servicer as soon as possible to know your exact due date. If you're not sure who your loan servicer is, you can log in to the Federal Student Aid website to find out. Here are a few other key facts to keep in mind as you head into repayment.

You have a delinquency grace period

If you miss your payment due date or can't make a payment at that time, there is some leeway. Now through Sept. 30, 2024, missed or late payments will not trigger a delinquency or be reported to the credit agencies, so your credit score won't be dinged right away. However, interest will still be growing, so it's a good idea to stay on top of your payments when you can.

You'll owe no interest as a low-income borrower on SAVE

For over a million borrowers, according to White House estimates, interest won't come back just yet if they enroll in the new Saving on a Valuable Education income-driven repayment plan. That's because on the SAVE plan, you won't be charged for interest that exceeds your minimum monthly payment. Individuals who earn $32,800 a year or less qualify for a $0 monthly payment, so any interest that accrues will not be charged. Similarly, if your monthly payment is $30, but $50 in interest accrues in a month, you won't be charged the additional $20. Borrowers who don't qualify for a $0 monthly payment can still save around $1,000 a year on the SAVE plan, according to the Department of Education.

You have options if you can't pay back your loans