These are the most and least expensive U.S. airports to fly out of—JFK, LAX didn’t make either list

SmartAsset, a financial advisory website, compared data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to rank the average cost of a domestic flight departing from 72 major U.S. airports with more than 100,000 passengers.

The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska took the top spot on the list of most expensive airport to fly out of in the U.S.

According to SmartAsset, the Alaska airport saw an 11.61% change in airfare from the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023.

The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport serves over five million passengers annually. According to the airport's website, Ted Stevens Anchorage International is responsible for approximately 15,577 airport & community jobs, which equals one in 10 jobs in Anchorage, Alaska.