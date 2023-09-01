USVI says JPMorgan notified Treasury of more than $1 billion in suspicious Jeffrey Epstein transactions after he died: Report

In this article JPM Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA in 1984. Rick Friedman | Corbis News | Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase notified the Treasury Department of more than $1 billion in suspicious transactions by Jeffrey Epstein dating back 16 years after the notorious sex predator killed himself in 2019, a lawyer for the U.S. Virgin Islands told a federal judge at a hearing, reports said. "Epstein's entire business with JPMorgan and JPMorgan's entire business with Epstein was human trafficking," Mimi Liu, an attorney for the Virgin Islands, told Judge Jed Rakoff in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Thursday, according to The Daily Beast. Liu cited the bank's notification to the Treasury Department as she argued that Rakoff should issue a summary judgment against JPMorgan, which is being sued by the Virgin Islands government for allegedly facilitating sex trafficking by Epstein of young women when he was a customer of the bank from 1998 through 2013.

The attorney, referring to a $9 million block of transfers to women and suspicious withdrawals from Epstein's accounts at JPMorgan, said it related to "facilitating" more than 20,000 sexual acts, The Daily Beast reported, given Epstein's habit of paying several hundred dollars for each sexual encounter. "JPMorgan was a full-service bank for Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking," Liu said at the hearing, Bloomberg reported. "The only reason that JPMorgan after 16 years reported the $1 billion in suspicious transactions was because he was arrested and then he was dead," said Liu, according to Bloomberg. She has accused the bank of continuing to do business with Epstein for years despite repeated red flags internally and his 2008 guilty plea to a Florida sex crime, the report said. Epstein, 66, killed himself in a New York jail in August 2019, a month after he was arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges. In addition to a residence in Manhattan, Epstein owned a private island in the Virgin Islands, where he was accused of sexually abusing women. A lawyer for JPMorgan, which denies wrongdoing in the case, pushed back against the Virgin Islands claims that it should be found liable for abetting Epstein's abuse of women. The Virgin Islands is seeking at least $190 million in damages in the case, which will go to trial on Oct. 23 if Rakoff does not grant summary judgment to either side.

