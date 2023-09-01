The Investing Club's top things to watch in the stock market Friday

The Club's top things to watch Friday 1. Equities opened higher Friday — the S & P 500 climbed 0.45% — with all three major U.S. indices on track for solid weekly gains. Meanwhile U.S. bond yields were down for the week, with that of the 10-year Treasury hovering just above 4%. Oil prices climbed more than 1%, as West Texas Intermediate crude traded just under $85 a barrel. 2. Nonfarm payrolls grew by a seasonally adjusted 187,000 in August, ahead of a Dow Jones estimate for a 170,000 increase, the U.S. Labor Department said Friday. However, the figures for June and July were both revised downwards, more than offsetting the August beat. And, at the same time, the unemployment rate moved up to 3.8% last month, the highest since February 2022 — an important metric for the Federal Reserve to be able to stop interest-rate hikes. 3. Morgan Stanley on Friday raised its price target on Dell Technologies (DELL) to $70 a share, up from $56, while reiterating a buy-equivalent rating on the stock. The firm moved the computer company to its "top pick" in IT hardware, replacing Club name Apple (AAPL). Dell delivered an earnings beat Thursday, sending the stock soaring by more than 20% Friday morning. 4. Club holding Broadcom (AVGO) reported solid quarterly results Thursday after the closing bell, even as the stock came under pressure due to a miss on cash flow and in-line guidance. But Broadcom's fundamentals remain in tact and the chipmaker is a clear beneficiary of the artificial-intelligence craze, with more room to run. The Club added to its position in the stock early Friday. 5. VMWare (VMW) delivered better-than-expected quarterly earnings Thursday, even as sales fell short of analysts' forecasts and sent shares roughly 2% lower Friday morning. Broadcom is in the process of acquiring this cloud-computing firm, which should provide a boost to the former's overall gross-margin profile. 6. China is stepping up efforts to stimulate its economy as its post-Covid economic reopening continues to falter. The country's banks are preparing for fresh interest-rate cuts, while the government is expected to relax home-purchase restrictions amid a ballooning property-market crisis, Reuters reported Friday. 7. Meanwhile, China's special administrative region of Macao saw gross gaming revenue in the gambling hub soar over 686% year-over-year in August — a bullish sign for Club holding Wynn Resorts (WYNN). 8. Shares of Lululemon Athletica (LULU) climbed more than 2% higher Friday morning after the apparel maker reported a quarterly earnings beat Thursday, while raising its guidance . (See here for a full list of the stocks at Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

