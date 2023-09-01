We're adding to our position in this chipmaker stock following a post-earnings pullback

Shortly after the opening bell, we will be buying 17 shares of Broadcom (AVGO), at roughly $886 apiece. Following the trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 50 shares of AVGO, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 1.46% from 0.97%. With shares of Broadcom set to open down about 4% following the semiconductor firm's quarterly results Thursday, we are stepping in to build up our newest position . The move is a slight violation of our cost basis. But we had purposefully left our exposure small with our initial buy given shares were near all-time highs ahead of the company's earnings release. After digesting the results and hearing from management, we are even more confident that Broadcom is in a prime position to benefit from a wave of money flowing into artificial-intelligence networking solutions. We also want to expand our Broadcom position before its planned acquisition of cloud-computing firm VMWare closes, likely at the end of October. The deal should provide a nice boost to Broadcom's gross profit margins, while adding a strong stream of recurring revenue. Broadcom delivered better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results Thursday — with several Wall Street firms, including TD Cowen and Wells Fargo, raising their price targets on shares early Monday. But the stock's significant move higher ahead of the release, coupled with guidance that was just in line with expectations, is contributing to the pullback in premarket trading. Still, Broadcom management is notorious for under-promising and over-delivering on guidance. And our focus is not on the near term, but rather on what's in store in 2024 and beyond – including the planned integration of VMWare and a pickup in the company's businesses outside generative AI. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AVGO. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

