We're going back to the well on this chipmaker with the stock under pressure

We're buying up another 17 shares of Broadcom (AVGO) Friday, at roughly $870.85 apiece. Following the trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 67 shares of AVGO, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 2.02% from 1.52%. Broadcom stock took another leg lower Friday following our purchase earlier , and is down nearly 6% in midmorning trading. But we continue see the drop as nothing more than short-term pain ahead of long-term gains — and an excellent opportunity to further expand our newest position. Friday's two purchases are part a strategy to build up our stake in Broadcom ahead of its planned acquisition of cloud-computing firm VMWare (VMW), which will likely close at the end of October. The deal should provide a boost to Broadcom's gross profit margins, while adding a strong stream of recurring revenue. Broadcom delivered better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results Thursday. But the stock's significant move higher ahead of the release, coupled with guidance that was just in line with expectations, is contributing to Friday's pullback. Still, we think the stock has more room to run, as the chipmaker is poised to remain a key beneficiary of spending on artificial-intelligence networking solutions. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AVGO. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade.

