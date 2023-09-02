CVS Health is among the most oversold stocks in the S&P 500. Here are the others

After losing nearly 30% this year, shares of CVS Health could see a comeback according to one popular metric. The S & P 500 ended the week higher by 2.5%, closing its best weekly performance since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite also added 1.4% and 3.3% for the week, respectively. Both indexes notched their biggest weekly advances since July as investors parsed fresh data showing signs of a slowing economy and easing pricing pressures. Following this week's moves, CNBC Pro used FactSet data to screen for the most overbought and oversold names in the S & P 500 based on their 14-day relative strength index, or RSI. A stock with a 14-day RSI greater than 70 is considered to be overbought and at risk of a pullback. Conversely, a reading lower than 30 typically means that a stock is oversold and could be a signal of a possible buying opportunity. Here are some of the most oversold names: Alaska Air Group has a 14-day RSI of 14.26, with 80% of analysts rating the stock a buy. Shares have lost 2.7% this year, but analysts expect nearly 55% upside over the next 12 months, based on the average price target. That's the highest projected upside on the list. CVS Health is another one of the most oversold companies in the S & P 500. The pharmaceutical chain scored a 14-day RSI of only 9.92, with a consensus price target implying 41.2% upside. More than 6 out of 10 of Wall Street analysts covering the stock rate it a buy. Shares of the company suffered after Blue Shield of California's decision to drop CVS' pharmacy benefit management services to save on drug costs. Competitor pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance was also on the oversold list, with just 5.9% of analysts rating the stock a buy. Dollar Tree is also oversold, with an RSI of 13.87. The discount retailer has an upside of 25.4%, according to FactSet, and nearly 36% of analysts rate it a buy. Shares of Dollar Tree have slumped 16% in 2023. The company posted beats on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, but narrowed its outlook for earnings. Other oversold names include food processing company General Mills , financial services giant Citi and gas and electric company PG & E . On the other hand, here are the most overbought stocks in the S & P 500: Digital Realty Trust is the most overbought stock in the broad-based index with an RSI of 83.21. More than 47% of analysts rated the real estate investment trust a buy, with the average price target implying a 5.8% downside. Its shares have gained nearly 32% so far this year. Telecommunications giant Verizon is another overbought name, with 18.5% of analysts rating the stock — which has an RSI of more than 75 — a buy. The company's average price target suggests shares could gain more than 13%. Verizon has tumbled 11.5% this year. This summer, a report by The Wall Street Journal raised concerns about lead-sheathed cables used and left behind by the telecom giant and its peers that could pose health risks. TJX Companies is also overbought. The off-price retailer has an RSI of more than 73, and 64% of analysts covering the stock rate it a buy. Analysts assigned TJX Companies a consensus price target that implies 6.8% upside. Shares have popped 16.4% so far this year. The stock stands to be a major beneficiary this back-to-school shopping season , according to a recent Jefferies survey. Chipmaker and artificial-intelligence leader Nvidia , Mastercard , and Cisco Systems are also among the most overbought companies in the S & P 500.