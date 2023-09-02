Your Delta flight credit might be worth cash—here’s how to claim it

If you've received a travel credit for a canceled Delta Air Lines flight, you might be able to claim it as a cash refund, with interest.

As part of a class action settlement, Delta customers with canceled flights between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, are entitled to a full cash refund, rather than the travel credits they likely received.

The lawsuit alleges that the airline breached its contracts of carriage by refusing cash refunds for flights canceled during the Covid-19 pandemic. While Delta denies wrongdoing, the company agreed to settle the lawsuit to avoid further litigation.

"Delta does not admit or acknowledge it failed to follow its contract of carriage or that it failed to provide refunds in accordance with its contract of carriage," the airline said in a statement provided to CNBC Make It.

"Since the beginning of 2020 we've refunded over 11 million tickets totaling $6 billion, of which 20% took place in 2022," the statement says.