CNBC Investing Club

Stocks stage a comeback, while two Club tech names report — and what's on tap for next week

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on August 31, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

All three major U.S. stock indices rebounded this past week following a lackluster August, delivering their best one-week performances since July. The S&P 500 advanced by 2.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 1% and the Nasdaq Composite by nearly 3%.

The push higher was driven by a combination of largely positive earnings reports and macroeconomic data that broadly indicated the Federal Reserve is succeeding in its fight to cool inflation through higher interest rates.