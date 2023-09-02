BMW unveils Vision Neue Klasse concept car as it touts the dawn of a new EV era

German automaker BMW on Saturday launched a hotly anticipated electric concept car, saying the so-called "Vision Neue Klasse" represents the dawn of a new era for the company.

BMW's latest design showcases a platform that will underpin the brand's next generation of electric vehicles. The first electric vehicles based on the Neue Klasse — or new class — architecture are set to enter production in 2025.

The new line-up of electric vehicles includes BMW's sixth generation of battery cells, which the company says will improve both the charging speed and range of the Neue Klasse platform by up to 30%. As a result of these measures, BMW said the overall vehicle efficiency would increase by up to 25%.

"With the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, we put every innovative force that BMW has on the electric side, on the digital side and, of course, that car will also be prepared for the industry of circularity," BMW CEO Oliver Zipse told CNBC's Arabile Gumede.

"In only two years' time, these cars will hit the road, and with that, overall, we lead BMW to a new era of innovation and sustainability. That's the purpose of our show at the IAA," Zipse said.

The Vision Neue Klasse is set to make its public debut in the coming days at the IAA motor show in Munich, which also serves as the headquarters of BMW. The IAA show is one of the world's largest mobility trade fairs.

"We believe that electromobility will be the largest growth segment in the world for the automotive industry and we want to be a leading force here," Zipse said.