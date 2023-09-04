Hong Kong stocks lead gains in Asia; Australia and China data closely watched this week

View of the Yarra River flowing through Melbourne city centre in Australia. Loop Images | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led gains in the region on Monday, powered by a surge in property stocks as other Asia-Pacific markets were mixed to start the week The HSI popped 2.59%, while mainland markets were also in positive territory, with the benchmark CSI 300 up 1.23%.

Investors will look to key data from Australia and China later in the week, such as the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision on Tuesday, while China is expected to release its trade balance for August on Thursday and its inflation rate next weekend. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded up 0.52%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 also climbed 0.43% and the Topix was 0.64% higher. South Korea's Kospi traded marginally below the flatline, while the Kosdaq was down 0.42%.



