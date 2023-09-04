CCTV Script 04/08/23

— This is the script of CNBC's daily news report for China's CCTV on August 04, 2023.

As a common subject on American dining tables, bacon's price is expected to soar soon. The prices of pork belly, the main materials for making bacon, have already increased this summer.

The wholesale price of pork belly in America has tripled from the level of early June this year. It has also hit 2.37 dollars per pound this Thursday, which is equivalent to about RMB 15.4 per 500 grams.

It is learned that it was an animal welfare law, also known as California's Proposition 12, which pushed pork prices to go higher in California. The law requires at least 24 square feet of living space for breeding pigs, equal to 2.23 square meters. It said that pork sold in the state needs to come from pigs whose mothers were raised with such conditions.

Although California's Proposition 12 was passed in 2018, it was against and sued by several organizations like the National Pork Producers Council, which said this law violated a provision of the U.S. Constitution known as the Commerce Clause. It was argued that the out-of-state pork producers's capacity to sell pork in California would be limited, which brought unnecessary burdens to interstate commerce.

However, the challenge to California's Proposition 12 was rejected by the Supreme Court in May 2023. Hence the law was finally implemented on July 1 this year. We should know that California consumes about 15% of pork in the United States, therefore this newly implemented law will also affect pork prices across the whole nation.

After the Supreme Court's decision in May, the pork producers didn't act at first, such as applying new equipment required by the law, because they had no clue about the implemental details. In June, the California authority reached a deal with the producers to allow them to sell the existing inventory till next year. It caused the prices to surge higher due to panic buying among buyers.

The pork producers also stated that the new requirements on aspects like feeding and storage of new law may bring losses of up to 350 million dollars to the industry, which will also fuel the pork-related products' prices higher.

Dwight Mogler

Molger Farms

"They have forgotten about the affordability of food and they have taken an agenda and imposed it on the rest of the economy."

Additionally, there are seasonal factors at play. Analysis suggests that pork belly prices typically rise during summer as the production activity slows down. The hotter weather this year may lead to a reduction in the pig population, hence the wholesale prices for pork belly will probably remain elevated.

Brian, the Chief Animal Protein Economist at CoBank, said that rising prices could put pressure on supermarkets and restaurants. Businesses may need to think twice before introducing bacon-related products, such as bacon cheeseburgers

At this moment, most of the pork produced in the U.S. does not comply with the new law. Some pork suppliers may choose to stop selling in California rather than complying with the new law. Analysts suggest that the resulting supply shortage could drive up the retail prices of pork in California, while other states may see price decreases due to increased supply.