Li Auto reports record deliveries for August; Chinese EV brands on track to hit third-quarter guidance

BEIJING — Chinese electric car companies Nio , Xpeng and Li Auto delivered enough vehicles in August to keep pace with their third quarter guidance.

That's according to announcements from the three companies, which are all listed in the U.S.

Li Auto again remained ahead of the pack with deliveries of 34,914 cars in August. That's above the range of 33,333 to 34,333 monthly deliveries forecast for the third quarter.

The company also delivered about 800 more cars in August than in July. Its vehicles are not pure electric cars since they come with a fuel tank to extend the battery's range.

Nio said it delivered 19,329 vehicles in August, more than 1,000 fewer than in July but above the range of 18,300 to 19,000 monthly deliveries the company had forecast for the July to September period.