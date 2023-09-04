LIVE UPDATES
European markets start week higher; German exports dip
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets kicked the week off on a positive note, buoyed by overnight trade in Asia-Pacific.
The Stoxx 600 index was 0.55% higher at the open, with all sectors moving up. Basic resources led gains, higher by 1.35%.
European markets
European stock markets closed mixed on Friday after a key U.S. jobs report showed higher-than-expected new nonfarm payrolls, along with a rise in unemployment.
On Monday, German trade data showed a 0.9% month-on-month fall in exports in July, while imports rose by 1.4%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.5% month-on-month decline in July exports for Europe's largest economy, which is slowing in many areas.
Investors will be keeping an eye on a speech by Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank. Lagarde will be speaking at the Distinguished Speakers Seminar organised by the European Economics & Financial Centre.
German trade and retail data show Q3 began on 'weak footing': ING
Fresh trade and retail data from Germany suggest a high risk of the economy sliding back into contraction in the third quarter, Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro for ING Research, said in a Monday note.
Germany's July exports fell by 0.9% on the month and 1% on the year, official figures showed. The country's foreign trade balance came in at 15.9 billion euros ($17.16 billion), down from 18.7 billion euros in June.
"Trade is no longer the strong resilient growth driver of the German economy that it used to be, but rather a drag," Brzeski said, citing supply chain frictions, global fragmentation and increased Chinese production of the goods the county previously imported.
Weak export data combined with last week's retail sales figures, which showed an unexpected 0.8% monthly drop in July, suggest the German economy started the third quarter on a "weak footing" after falling into a recession in the first quarter and stagnating in the second, Brzeski said.
— Jenni Reid
CNBC Pro: A China fund from Fidelity is beating the crowd. How it plans to keep doing it
A Fidelity fund that invests billions of dollars into a China-related strategy is on track to outperform its peers this year for a second straight year, according to Morningstar.
"It's very fashionable or favorable to be underweight on China. But we think there's way too much negative news priced in and sentiment is too bearish," said Catherine Yeung, a Hong Kong-based investment director focused on equities at Fidelity International.
She told CNBC that in general, it's taken different parts of the world about 15 months to fully recover from Covid lockdowns.
"China only reopened in January," she said.
Arm targets $47 to $51 per share in IPO: Reuters
Semiconductor and software design company Arm will reportedly seek a listing price from $47 to $51 per share, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
This would translate to a valuation between $50 billion and $54 billion.
Arm is set to begin marketing its initial public offering next week.
Sources told Reuters that "SoftBank could possibly raise this range before the IPO prices, should investor demand prove strong." Japanese investment holding company SoftBank is the parent company of Arm.
— Reuters, Lim Hui Jie
Unemployment ticks up to 3.8% in August, average hourly wages rise less than expected
The unemployment rate jumped to 3.8% in August, while wages rose less than expected, the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday, signs of a slowing economy and easing pricing pressures.
The jobless rate was expected to be 3.5%, according to economists polled by Dow Jones, equal with what it was in the prior month. Average hourly earnings rose 0.24% for the month, or 4.29% year-over-year. That was less than the 4.4% increase expected by economists.
Nonfarm payrolls grew by a seasonally adjusted 187,000 for the month, above the 170,000 expected by economists polled by Dow Jones. However, job numbers first reported for June and July were revised down by a combined 110,000.
— Samantha Subin
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to start the week on a positive note Monday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 37 points higher at 7,503, Germany's DAX 37 points higher at 15,881, France's CAC 29 points higher at 7,323 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 90 points at 28,762, according to data from IG.
Data releases include German trade data for July, Turkey's inflation figures for August and Ireland's second quarter GDP.
— Holly Ellyatt