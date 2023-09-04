European markets start week higher; German exports dip

The Stoxx 600 index was 0.55% higher at the open, with all sectors moving up. Basic resources led gains, higher by 1.35%.

European markets kicked the week off on a positive note, buoyed by overnight trade in Asia-Pacific .

European stock markets closed mixed on Friday after a key U.S. jobs report showed higher-than-expected new nonfarm payrolls, along with a rise in unemployment.

On Monday, German trade data showed a 0.9% month-on-month fall in exports in July, while imports rose by 1.4%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.5% month-on-month decline in July exports for Europe's largest economy, which is slowing in many areas.

Investors will be keeping an eye on a speech by Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank. Lagarde will be speaking at the Distinguished Speakers Seminar organised by the European Economics & Financial Centre.