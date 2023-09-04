Goldman Sachs exec reveals No. 1 productivity hack that saves her 'hours' in her day

Being an executive at one of Wall Street's most powerful firms — and a mother of five — requires patience, grit and impeccable time management.

Shekhinah Bass started working at Goldman Sachs when she was just 22 years old, and says sharpening her time management skills has helped her be more productive and avoid burnout as she rose in the ranks at the firm. The 39-year-old is now Goldman Sachs' head of talent strategy within the firm's human capital management division.

"I used to be jealous of all the senior executives running off to meetings and now I'm jealous of my younger self and how few meetings I had on my calendar," she tells CNBC Make It.

The longer Bass has worked at Goldman Sachs, the more she's realized that you can only achieve work-life balance "if you're deliberate and proactive about how you set boundaries," she says.

"You need to take time to recharge and do things that bring you joy," she adds. "There have been times when I haven't created that space, and it can be really draining — but setting those boundaries is where you'll see yourself excel."

There's one time management hack, in particular, that Bass swears by to maintain a strong work-life balance: timeboxing.