CNBC Daily Open: Why did the unemployment rate rise even as jobs were added?

More jobs but higher unemployment

U.S. nonfarm payrolls for August increased by 187,000, above the 170,000 estimate. However, the unemployment rate jumped from 3.5% last month to 3.8%, the highest since February 2022. Average hourly earnings increased 4.3% year on year, below the forecast of 4.4%. Combined with the downwardly revised figures for June and July, those are clear signs the U.S. jobs market is slowing.

Winning week for markets

U.S. stocks cheered the moderate jobs report and mostly inched up Friday, giving major indexes their best week in months. European markets traded mixed. The regional Stoxx 600 closed flat, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.34% but other major bourses ended the day in the red. For August, the Stoxx 600 lost 2.8%.

Tesla's price cut hits shares

Tesla shares slid 5% after the company cut prices on its electric vehicles in both the U.S. and China. Additionally, the price of Tesla's Full Self-Driving software, its premium driver assistance option, was reduced by $3,000. CEO Elon Musk previously said the price would only ever go up. Despite the fall, Tesla shares are still up almost 100% this year.

JPMorgan Chase and Jeffrey Epstein

JPMorgan Chase notified the U.S. Treasury Department of more than $1 billion in transactions related to "human trafficking" by Jeffrey Epstein, a lawyer for the U.S. Virgin Islands told a federal judge. Those transactions dated back 16 years and were only reported after Epstein was arrested and killed himself in jail in 2019, said Mimi Liu, an attorney for the Virgin Islands.

