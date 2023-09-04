Fake Taylor Swift tickets, student loan forgiveness: 4 top scams that targeted consumers this summer

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Winter/tas23 | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

1. Concert and event ticket scams

Fans were especially eager to see big-ticket acts like Beyonce and Taylor Swift as they toured this summer. And some fraudsters were ready to take advantage, offering up fakes that left fans without funds or a ticket. Some launched their own ticket sale sites, with URLs going up live just hours before a sold-out event starts, claiming creative reasons as to why they have a surplus of tickets. Others may have posed as sellers, and managed to offer tickets on bona-fide ticket platforms. "That is where they strike big," Fabara said. "Consumers feel that urgency a few hours before the concert." The prevalence of the scams has led officials like California Attorney General Rob Bonta to issue warnings for consumers to be vigilant.

2. Vacation lodging scams

Vacationers who sought rentals or other services in popular destinations may have found themselves prey to fake listings. Such vacation scams meant travelers could find themselves out money as well as a place to stay. Some scammers have even gone as far as forging company logos to look like a legitimate vacation rental site, according to Visa. On individual listings, the schemes can create profiles that combine attributes of real people, and therefore appear credible in the public domain, Fabara noted. "But at the end of the day, those listings are fake listings, which puts consumers at risk," he said. The prevalence of these scams has also prompted attorneys general to issue warnings this season.

3. Apartment rental scams

College students on the hunt for off-campus housing may find themselves prey to fake listings. More broadly, as rents have soared in some markets, apartment seekers hoping to find a deal may have found themselves susceptible to dupes. Scammers are hoping apartment hunters will send money for application fees or a security deposit before they realize the listing isn't legit.

Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Federal Trade Commission secured $1.6 million from online apartment search platform Roomster and its owners for defrauding millions of U.S. consumers with unverified apartment listings and fake reviews. New York is among six states suing the company alongside the FTC. Roomster did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "Looking for an apartment can be stressful, and the last thing renters need is to be scammed by fake reviews and apartments that might not even exist," James said in a statement.

4. Student loan forgiveness scams

With federal student loan repayment set to begin in October, some debtors looking for an easy out may be susceptible to forgiveness scams. Often, scammers are fishing for personal details they can use to steal your identity. While getting help from a private, unaffiliated debt relief company may not necessarily lead to fraud, "seeking out unverified services is a common path to a student loan forgiveness scam," the Federal Student Aid Office has warned. Common warning signs include aggressive advertising language, big promises and requests for log-in or other confidential personal information.

How to protect yourself from fraud

