LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets fall ahead of Australia rate decision; inflation, business activity data expected
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets fell ahead of Australia's central bank's rate decision, as well as inflation and business activity readings from across the region.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold its benchmark policy rate at 4.1% for the third straight month, according to a Reuters poll of economists. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.45%.
Elsewhere, South Korea's inflation rate for August came in higher than expected at 3.4%. Thailand and the Philippines are also expected to release inflation data Tuesday.
Investors will also be monitoring purchasing managers index readings from China, India and Hong Kong.
South Korea's Kospi slid 0.19%, while the Kosdaq hovered slightly below the flatline. Both Japan's Nikkei 225 and Topix were also just below the flatline.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,719, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 18,844.16.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday, but futures for the three major indexes were little changed, with Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures both marginally below the flatline and Nasdaq Composite slightly above.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report
Singapore picks Chia Der Jiun as next central bank head
The Monetary Authority of Singapore announced late Monday that Chia Der Jiun will be its next managing director starting Jan. 1. Chia currently serves as permanent secretary at Singapore's Ministry of Manpower.
Chia succeeds Ravi Menon who will retire from public service and step down from his roles at MAS on Dec. 31.
Singapore's central bank didn't provide further details on the reasons for Menon's retirement. In May, he had been reappointed for another two years.
— Christine Wang
South Korea inflation rate quickens more than expected after six months of slowdowns
South Korea's consumer price index climbed 3.4% year-on-year in August, the first rise recorded in the inflation rate since January.
The figure was sharply higher than the 2.3% gain in July and also higher than the 2.7% expected by economists polled by Reuters.
The consumer price index also rose by 1% month-on-month, higher than the 0.3% expected.
— Lim Hui Jie
CNBC Pro: UBS downgrades 2 large global automakers over 'highly competitive' Chinese EVs threat
UBS has downgraded two large global automakers over mounting competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.
The investment bank also cut price targets as it sees mass market car makers lose market share to Chinese firms such as Warren Buffett-backed BYD.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: Here’s where to invest $50,000 right now, according to the pros
Markets now look pretty different from just a few months ago when stocks were rallying.
If you had $50,000 to invest, where should you put it and how much should you allocate to each asset class? CNBC Pro spoke to portfolio managers and other investors to find out.
We also got back to those who told CNBC Pro how they would allocate $50,000 in June to ask what — if anything — they would change.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
UBS expects 'clear signs of slowing' for U.S. economy by November's FOMC meeting
UBS is sticking by its view of a "softish" landing for the U.S. economy, saying inflation is moving closer to the Federal Reserve's target without a recession this year.
"August was a tough month for investors," said Mark Haefele, global wealth management chief investment officer at UBS, noting that the S&P 500 ended last month down 1.6%. "Contradictory evidence and conflicting interpretations of economic data, asset pricing, and the outlook for Fed policy have buffeted asset prices in recent weeks as expectations of a soft landing for the US economy have ebbed and flowed."
Some remaining uncertainties could still keep market on edge, Haefele said in the Monday note. Last month's increase in core PCE came out well above the Fed's target, which could sustain the possibility of another rate hike, the analyst said. UBS is also watching for a potential rebound in savings rates and further cooling in the labor market.
"Our base case view is that by the November FOMC meeting, the economy will have shown clear signs of slowing, leading the Fed to finally put an end to its sharpest rate hike cycle since the 1980s. We expect US Treasury yields to fall by year-end as both US economic growth and inflation moderate," Haefele wrote.
— Pia Singh
Stocks will try to keep momentum next month, but headwinds await
Investors are preparing for what history says is the weakest month for markets.
In September, traders will weigh fresh data from economic reports, including the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure. Traders also await September's two-day Fed meeting, during which central bank policymakers will announce their interest rate decision Sept. 20.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here about what to expect in the week ahead.
— Pia Singh, Sarah Min