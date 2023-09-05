Asia markets fall ahead of Australia rate decision; inflation, business activity data expected

In a photo taken on November 4, 2019 a subway train crosses a rail bridge over the Han river, before the skyline of the Yeouido business district of Seoul. Ed Jones | Afp | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets fell ahead of Australia's central bank's rate decision, as well as inflation and business activity readings from across the region. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold its benchmark policy rate at 4.1% for the third straight month, according to a Reuters poll of economists. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.45%.

Elsewhere, South Korea's inflation rate for August came in higher than expected at 3.4%. Thailand and the Philippines are also expected to release inflation data Tuesday. Investors will also be monitoring purchasing managers index readings from China, India and Hong Kong. South Korea's Kospi slid 0.19%, while the Kosdaq hovered slightly below the flatline. Both Japan's Nikkei 225 and Topix were also just below the flatline. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,719, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 18,844.16.



