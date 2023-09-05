Bank of Israel says currency intervention will only be necessary 'if we see market failures'

This picture taken on August 23, 2022 shows a view of the exterior of the headquarters of the Bank of Israel, the country's central bank, in Kiryat Ben-Gurion in Jerusalem.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said Tuesday that currency intervention to support the weaker shekel will only be necessary in the event of market failures.

His comments come shortly after the central bank held benchmark interest rates steady at 4.75% for the second consecutive month, in line with market expectations, although Yaron has hinted that further rate hikes may be necessary to bring inflation down.

The U.S. dollar is roughly 8% stronger than the Israeli shekel year-to-date, trading at 3.8 on Tuesday and hovering near its weakest level since March 2020.

"The shekel has had a long relationship with the financial markets abroad, it has been tied to that. That link has weakened significantly since the beginning of the year. And we are seeing the market is trying to figure out the appropriate risk premia that's associated with the increased uncertainty in Israel that has probably come about with the judicial changes," Yaron told CNBC's Dan Murphy.

"We believe that we should let the market try to figure out that risk premia," he added, noting that markets appear to have "functioned well" in recent months despite the increased volatility.

"However, if there will be market failures, which we have not seen thus far or very significant movements that really impede on inflation, then we have the tools to deal with that."