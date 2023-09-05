Christie lets Fed off the hook for inflation, blames Trump and Biden for overspending

Americans dogged by persistently high prices are finally getting signs of relief as inflation has slowly but steadily cooled over the past year — but that's no thanks to President Joe Biden, according to Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie.

"Inflation has started to retreat, I think almost exclusively because of [Federal Reserve] policy," Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, said Tuesday on CNBC's "Last Call."

"We're certainly not seeing any reduction in spending by the Biden administration, and they're still printing lots of free money," Christie said.

The Fed is not entirely faultless, he said. "They may have waited too long to do what they were doing on rates, and therefore had to raise them much more quickly," said Christie, "and I would be critical of that."

But Biden and his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, both deserve the lion's share of the blame due to their profligate spending, the former governor argued.

"In the end, the cause of this is Joe Biden and his spending and Donald Trump and his spending during his time in the White House," said Christie, whose presidential primary campaign has been aggressively critical of Trump.