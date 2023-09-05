European stocks head for lower open as sentiment sours slightly; Novo Nordisk to start session as Europe's most valuable firm

European markets are heading for a negative open Tuesday as sentiment gradually soured in Monday's trading session.

Stock markets closed flat, losing momentum throughout the session after appearing to shake off recent negativity.

Danish drug-maker Novo Nordisk ended the session as Europe's most valuable firm for the first time, powering past luxury goods giant LVMH as it launched its weight loss drug Wegovy in the UK.

Novo Nordisk closed with a market capitalization of $427.32 billion including unlisted shares, ahead of LVMH's $417.86 billon, according to Refinitiv data.

German trade data showed a 0.9% month-on-month fall in exports in July, while imports rose by 1.4%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.5% month-on-month decline in July exports for Europe's largest economy, which is slowing in many areas.

Elsewhere, the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde said it will be "critical" for central banks to pin their inflation targets at a period where fluctuations in the likes of energy prices and geopolitical activity are factored in, Reuters reported.

Data releases Tuesday include final purchasing manager's index (PMI) data, measuring business activity in the manufacturing and services industry, from the euro zone and U.K. for August.