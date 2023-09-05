LIVE UPDATES
European stocks head for lower open as sentiment sours slightly; Novo Nordisk to start session as Europe's most valuable firm
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a negative open Tuesday as sentiment gradually soured in Monday's trading session.
Stock markets closed flat, losing momentum throughout the session after appearing to shake off recent negativity.
Danish drug-maker Novo Nordisk ended the session as Europe's most valuable firm for the first time, powering past luxury goods giant LVMH as it launched its weight loss drug Wegovy in the UK.
Novo Nordisk closed with a market capitalization of $427.32 billion including unlisted shares, ahead of LVMH's $417.86 billon, according to Refinitiv data.
German trade data showed a 0.9% month-on-month fall in exports in July, while imports rose by 1.4%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.5% month-on-month decline in July exports for Europe's largest economy, which is slowing in many areas.
Elsewhere, the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde said it will be "critical" for central banks to pin their inflation targets at a period where fluctuations in the likes of energy prices and geopolitical activity are factored in, Reuters reported.
Data releases Tuesday include final purchasing manager's index (PMI) data, measuring business activity in the manufacturing and services industry, from the euro zone and U.K. for August.
German companies' inflation expectations dip
German businesses reported slightly lower price expectations in August, according to a survey from the ifo institute.
Timo Wollmershäuser, head of forecasts at ifo, said there was only a slight change in high inflation expectations within the hospitality sector, the food and beverage industry and among retailers.
"In contrast, the price increase in manufacturing seems to have almost stopped," Wollmershäuser said on Tuesday, with a survey reading of 3.7 versus 33.5 in retail and 55.1 in food and beverage trade.
The survey found "opposing developments" in manufacturing, with automakers still planning to raise prices, while paper producers intend to cut them.
Consumer price inflation in Germany dipped slightly to 6.4% in August on an EU-harmonized basis, according to preliminary figures. July producer prices decreased for the first time in two-and-a-half years, falling by 6% year-on-year as energy prices plunged 19.3%.
— Jenni Reid
— Ganesh Rao
UBS expects 'clear signs of slowing' for U.S. economy by November's FOMC meeting
UBS is sticking by its view of a "softish" landing for the U.S. economy, saying inflation is moving closer to the Federal Reserve's target without a recession this year.
"August was a tough month for investors," said Mark Haefele, global wealth management chief investment officer at UBS, noting that the S&P 500 ended last month down 1.6%. "Contradictory evidence and conflicting interpretations of economic data, asset pricing, and the outlook for Fed policy have buffeted asset prices in recent weeks as expectations of a soft landing for the US economy have ebbed and flowed."
Some remaining uncertainties could still keep market on edge, Haefele said in the Monday note. Last month's increase in core PCE came out well above the Fed's target, which could sustain the possibility of another rate hike, the analyst said. UBS is also watching for a potential rebound in savings rates and further cooling in the labor market.
"Our base case view is that by the November FOMC meeting, the economy will have shown clear signs of slowing, leading the Fed to finally put an end to its sharpest rate hike cycle since the 1980s. We expect US Treasury yields to fall by year-end as both US economic growth and inflation moderate," Haefele wrote.
— Pia Singh
— Weizhen Tan
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open lower Tuesday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 17 points lower at 7,433, Germany's DAX 27 points lower at 15,778, France's CAC 10 points lower at 7,263 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 95 points at 28,568, according to data from IG.
Data releases Tuesday include final purchasing manager's index (PMI) data, measuring business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors, from the euro zone and U.K. for August.
— Holly Ellyatt