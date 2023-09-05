CNBC Investing Club

Here's how a union strike could impact Ford — and what Jim Cramer thinks about the stock

Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
Ford Motor Co. fuel powered F-150 trucks under production at their Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan on September 20, 2022.
Jeff Kowalsky | AFP | Getty Images

High-stakes negotiations between the United Auto Workers and Detroit automakers could lead to a strike later this month, putting added pressure on already beaten-down shares of Ford Motor (F). 