Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Tuesday

My top 10 things to watch Tuesday, Sept. 5 Arm Holdings' initial public offering pricing is expected in a range of $47 to $51 per share. Would value the U.K. chip designer, taken private by Japan's SoftBank in 2016, at $50 billion to $55 billion . Seems low to me. Set to officially price next week and begin trading on Sept. 14. As I talked about in my weekly column , it's one of the things that could influence stock market sentiment this month. The impact of the Fed's tightening cycle on the economy is another. Goldman Sachs lowers its estimate of the risk of recession to 15% from 20%. This scenario has been our stance all along for the Club where we believe there will be neither a soft landing nor a hard landing for the economy. Just a slower guide path. The Fed meets later this month as investors wonder whether there will be any more interest rate hikes this year. Will the United Auto Workers just choose one company to strike? Stellantis (STLA), the foreign owner of the Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep brands, has been the most belligerent. Sept. 14 deadline. There hasn't been a standoff like this since 1950. General Motors (GM) and Club name Ford (F) are also negotiating new union contracts with the UAW. Really important call: ResMed (RMD) rating lowered to neutral from buy at UBS, which also cut its price target to $170 per share from $265. The stock has been under pressure due to an Eli Lilly (LLY) drug trial that shows Mounjaro works against sleep apnea. ResMed offers solutions to treat and manage sleep-disordered breathing. Club name Lilly's Mounjaro, already approved for type-2 diabetes, is expected to get cleared for weight loss soon. Morgan Stanley increases price target on LLY shares to $640 each from $617. Keeps overweight rating. Citing their own doctors' survey, the analysts expect strong prescriptions for donanemab, Lilly's Alzheimer's drug that's expected to be approved by regulators. Baird increased price target on Club name Broadcom (AVGO) to $1,000 per share from $900. Keeps outperform (buy) rating. What happened here? It was a slowdown in the server business but not really. Barclays raises rating on Club name Oracle (ORCL) to overweight from equal weight (buy from hold) and increases price target to $150 per share from $126. The analysts see a multiyear growth story. HubSpot (HUBS) really expensive but the Street cannot resist this enterprise software company. Unique small business. Citi starts HUBS with a buy and $695 price target, which implies 26% upside from Friday's close. This is a junior Salesforce (CRM), which is a Club holding. Club holding Disney (DIS): Messy situation with cable TV giant Charter Communications (CHTR). Drops Disney channels. JPMorgan says the dispute is a negative for Disney, which urged customers to switch to a Hulu live option. Angers everyone. Hollywood strike also a negative. Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) sees $500 million hit on earnings due to walkout. Apple (AAPL): Will the new Huawei phone take a bite out of the Club holding's dominate China business? Could iPhone sales impact on Apple EPS? Sanctions had hurt Huawei. Sign up for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free (See here for a full list of the stocks at Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

My top 10 things to watch Tuesday, Sept. 5