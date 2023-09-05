Mitch McConnell brain scans found no stroke, seizures after second freeze, doctor says

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves his Washington, D.C., house to return to work at the U.S. Senate, less than a week after he froze for more than 30 seconds while speaking to reporters at an event in his home state of Kentucky, in Washington, D.C., Sept. 5, 2023.

Brain scans conducted on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell found no evidence he has a seizure disorder or experienced a stroke in connection with the most recent of two episodes of freezing up as he spoke in public, a doctor said Tuesday.

Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician for Congress, also told McConnell in a letter that there is no evidence that the Kentucky Republican has "a movement disorder such as Parkinson's disease."

"There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall," Monahan wrote.

McConnell, 81, was hospitalized in early March after suffering a concussion from a fall at a hotel during a private dinner in Washington, D.C.

McConnell froze up while speaking to reporters on Wednesday in Covington, Kentucky. He stood at a lectern for about 30 seconds without speaking after being asked a question.

He experienced a similar episode while speaking to reporters July 26 in the Capitol during a press conference by Senate Republicans.

Monahan in his letter wrote that he examined McConnell after the second "brief episode."

That exam "[included] several medical evaluations: brain MRI imaging, EEG study and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment."