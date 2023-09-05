Mitch McConnell brain scans found no stroke, seizures after second freeze, doctor says

- Brain scans conducted on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell found no evidence he has a seizure disorder or experienced a stroke in connection with his second public episode of freezing up as he spoke, a doctor said in a new letter.
- Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician for Congress, also told McConnell that there is no evidence he has "a movement disorder such as Parkinson's disease."
- McConnell froze up while speaking to reporters on Wednesday. He experienced a similar episode while speaking to reporters July 26.
Brain scans conducted on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell found no evidence he has a seizure disorder or experienced a stroke in connection with the most recent of two episodes of freezing up as he spoke in public, a doctor said Tuesday.
Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician for Congress, also told McConnell in a letter that there is no evidence that the Kentucky Republican has "a movement disorder such as Parkinson's disease."
"There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall," Monahan wrote.
McConnell, 81, was hospitalized in early March after suffering a concussion from a fall at a hotel during a private dinner in Washington, D.C.
McConnell froze up while speaking to reporters on Wednesday in Covington, Kentucky. He stood at a lectern for about 30 seconds without speaking after being asked a question.
He experienced a similar episode while speaking to reporters July 26 in the Capitol during a press conference by Senate Republicans.
Monahan in his letter wrote that he examined McConnell after the second "brief episode."
That exam "[included] several medical evaluations: brain MRI imaging, EEG study and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment."
In addition to ruling out a stroke, Monahan also ruled out the chance that McConnell had a transient ischemic attack, which is "a stroke that lasts only a few minutes," according to the National Institutes of Health.
Monahan on Thursday had issued a letter saying he consulted with McConnell and "his neurology team."
"After evaluating yesterday's incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned," the doctor wrote. "Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration."