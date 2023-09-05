New York AG asks judge to sanction Trump for rehashing failed legal arguments

New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge Tuesday to sanction Donald Trump, other defendants and their lawyers for rehashing the same failed legal arguments in James' big civil fraud lawsuit against the former president.

James asked that all the defendants be fined $10,000 collectively, and that another fine of $10,000 be imposed on their lawyers collectively.

James' request came four weeks before trial in the lawsuit is set to begin in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. The attorney general in that suit is seeking $250 million in damages from Trump and the other defendants for what she alleges is widespread fraud related to a decade of financial statements.

In her filing Tuesday, James said that since last October, the defendants have made the same legal arguments against her lawsuit five separate times.