S&P 500 futures are little changed as investors come off losing session: Live updates
S&P 500 futures are near flat Tuesday night as Wall Street looked beyond the losing session that marked the start of the holiday-shortened trading week.
Futures tied to the broad index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed. Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.1%.
The moves follow a down session on Wall Street, which was the first of the holiday-shortened trading week. The Dow finished close to 200 points, or roughly 0.6%, lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.4% and nearly 0.1%, respectively.
Part of the downward pressure came from oil prices, which rose after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts. West Texas Intermediate futures rose more than 1% and briefly broke $87 per barrel, putting the price at its highest level since November.
Treasury yields also jumped in the session. Oil prices and yields climbing can raise concerns about how the Federal Reserve will move interest rates going forward, according to Bill Merz, head of capital market research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
"Rising oil prices really feeds into the story about inflation," he said. "And the story about inflation feeds into bond yields and a story about the Fed and what the Fed is going to do."
Investors will watch Wednesday for economic data in the morning on the U.S. trade deficit and services industry. A new beige book, which summarizes economic activity, will be released in the afternoon.
GameStop, American Eagle Outfitters and ChargePoint are among stocks slated to report earnings after the bell.
Russell 2000 and Dow Transports posted worst day Tuesday since late April
The Russell 2000 index of smallcap stoocks slid 2.1% Tuesday after the Labor Day break, its worst one-day decline April 25 (when it dropped 2.4%) and its second decline in three sessions. The Russell is more than 6% below its 52-week high, and is below its 50-day moving average.
The Dow Jones Transportation Average dropped 2.19% Tuesday, its worst day since April 26 (when it fell 3.56%), and also its second down day in three. The transports closed below their 50-DMA for the first time since June 5.
— Scott Schnipper, Christopher Hayes
See the stocks making the biggest moves after hours
These are some of the stocks making the biggest moves after the bell:
- Zscaler — The cloud security stock slipped 1% even after a better-than-expected report for its fiscal fourth quarter and strong current-quarter guidance.
- GitLab — The technology platform jumped 4% following a strong second-quarter report and current-quarter guidance.
- Gogo — The broadband stock advanced 3.5% after the company announced the approval of a share repurchase program of up to $50 million.
— Alex Harring
S&P 500 and Dow futures are little changed
Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Dow were little changed shortly after 6 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.1%.
— Alex Harring