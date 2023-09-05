CNBC Daily Open: Bitcoin’s still struggling to gain acceptance

An attendee wears a T-shirt with the logo of Bitcoin during the Bitcoin Conference 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., May 19, 2023.

Disappointing data depressed markets

U.S. markets were closed Monday for Labor Day. Asia-Pacific markets fell Tuesday as regional economic data came in downbeat. China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.72% as the country's service sector logged its slowest expansion in eight months, according to a Caixin survey. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.13% after inflation in the country rose 3.4% year on year, more than July's 2.3%.

A presidential G20 campaign

India's the current president of the G20. It's usually a passive role — but under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the G20 presidency has turned into a nonstop branding campaign for India. However, the lack of a joint communique among the G20 — because of objections from Russia and China — is threatening India's credibility as a key geopolitical player and Modi's domestic messaging.

Overinvestment in China

China is "overinvested," said Jitania Kandhari, a managing director and deputy chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley. That means the country's economy is laden with too much debt and an oversupply of goods, such as in its embattled real estate sector. By contrast, India is underinvested, Kandhari said, giving its economy and markets investment opportunities.

Chinese EVs muscling in on Europe

The IAA in Munich, Germany is one of Europe's most high-profile auto shows. But the most prominent exhibitors there were Chinese electric vehicle firms looking to expand their presence on the continent. Companies like Leapmotor, BYD and Xpeng planned expansions into the euro zone, challenging incumbents like BMW, Ford and Mercedes.

