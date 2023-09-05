CNBC Daily Open: Investors still aren’t convinced by bitcoin

A sign is seen in a stand during the Bitcoin Conference 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., May 19, 2023.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Dip in markets

U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat, but major bourses dipped slightly and ended the day in the red. Germany's DAX lost 0.1% as new data showed the country's July exports dropping 0.9% on the month and 1% year on year, adding to fears about the German economy contracting in the third quarter.

'Sick man of Europe'

Germany is once again the "sick man of Europe," said Hans-Werner Sinn, president emeritus at the Ifo institute. The country's business activity in August contracted sharply, according to the HCOB flash purchasing managers index. Moreover, Germany's plans to be carbon neutral by 2045 poses a risk to its industry, which might cause a "backlash" from the population, Sinn said.

Missing Xi at G20

Premier Li Qiang will lead China's delegation at the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, said China's foreign ministry. While the ministry declined to confirm if President Xi Jinping would attend the summit, spokesperson Mao Ning didn't correct reporters who asked if Li's attendance meant Xi would not show up. Another noteworthy absence: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Negotiating new grain deal

Putin met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia on Monday. Putin reportedly said Russia is ready to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative which allowed Ukraine to export agricultural products — but only if concessions are made to Russia as well.

[PRO] Don't sleep on these stocks

Adults need seven to nine hours of sleep per day. Even though 63% of U.S. adults don't meet that requirement, they are growing increasingly concerned about their wellbeing, according to a 2022 McKinsey survey. That's the start of a good dream for these sleep-related stocks.