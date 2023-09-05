Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert movie could make $100 million in its first weekend

Taylor Swift is already a superstar. Now, she's about to put up superhero-style numbers at movie theaters.

Days after the pop icon announced her Eras Tour concert film would come to domestic movie theaters in October, tickets have been selling fast. The flurry of presales have led theaters big and small to add additional showtimes to meet demand.

Box office analysts aren't being conservative about their opening weekend expectations. Many foresee Swift's big screen experience to top $100 million during its debut.

"It is still very early days for such a highly unique release," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com. "That said, nine digits looks very attainable for opening weekend if capacity continues to grow with additional theaters and showtimes, and especially if promotion ramps up more in the next few weeks to attract the non-Swifties as part of a true theatrical event."

At its current pace, Robbins said he wouldn't be surprised to see the film deliver the best opening of any film released in the fourth quarter, especially as many theaters have teased that they will have unique in-cinema experiences just for the occasion. The Warehouse Cinemas chain, for example, plans to roll out a cotton candy drink with a glitter rim — available as a cocktail and a nonalcoholic mocktail — and popcorn with edible glitter for fans who dress up for the movie.