Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Nvidia, Apple, Disney, Walmart, Lowe's, Alphabet & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: TD Cowen upgrading Woodward to outperform from market perform TD said in its upgrade of the maker of control system components for aircraft and industrial equipment that it's in the early innings of a turnaround. "We're upgrading our rating on WWD to Outperform from Market Perform with a $160 PT." TD Cowen upgrades Domino's to outperform from market perform TD said in its upgrade of the stock that it sees upside to same-store sales. "We are encouraged by the soon-to-be launched playbook to ignite Domino's U.S. delivery turnaround balanced between the Uber partnership that commences at 2023-end & self help initiatives." Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades Shoals Technologies to overweight from neutral Cantor said the solar company is "best positioned." "We believe Shoals is arguably the company that's best positioned to benefit from long term secular growth trends in utility-scale solar." Wells Fargo reiterates Disney as overweight Wells lowered its price target on the stock to $110 per share from $146 but said it's sticking with its overweight rating. "To us, DIS is the most interesting stock in Media: an IP powerhouse down on its luck, at a Covid price and historically low multiple. Bernstein reiterates Apple as market perform Bernstein said similarities exist between IBM 10 years ago and Apple today. "After a third straight quarter of negative YoY revenue growth, some investors have jeered that Apple's financials look like IBM's. That said, financial comparisons with IBM two decades ago are not unfounded." Morgan Stanley reiterates Walmart as overweight Morgan Stanley sees an attractive risk/reward for Walmart shares. "We like WMT's risk/reward with faster EPS growth and modest multiple expansion shaping the upside." Goldman Sachs upgrades Lamb Weston to buy from neutral Goldman said in its upgrade of Lamb that shares are attractive at current levels. "We see recent underperformance providing an attractive entry point, with shares -15% and underperforming the S & P and XLP by16% and 13%, respectively, despite stronger than-expected FY4Q23 EPS in late July and an initial FY24 outlook that suggests a balance of risks skewed to the upside." Bank of America upgrades Stryker to buy from neutral Bank of America said the med tech company is setting up as a "top stock" for 2024. "We are upgrading Stryker (SYK) to Buy. SYK's message on margin upside has turned more bullish but the stock has yet to work given all the negative sentiment on medtech which we see as an opportunity now ahead of the 2024 upside." Bank of America upgrades AllianceBernstein to buy from neutral Bank of America said in its upgrade of the asset management company that shares are attractive. "Additionally, we view the current valuation entry point as attractive, and AB now becomes our top traditional asset manager Buy." Citi initiates HubSpot as buy Citi said the software company is a core holding. "We see HubSpot as a core holding with unique SMB [small midsized business] acquisition / upsell motion still in early innings with potential to expand upmarket. Channel partner inputs + TAM analysis suggest significant growth runway still lies ahead." Goldman Sachs upgrades Keysight Technologies to buy from neutral Goldman said in its upgrade of Keysight that shares of the electronic test manufacturer are attractive. "Finally, we see reasonable valuation vs. peers and historical valuation multiples ... and thus we see an opportunity to buy..." UBS upgrades Corteva to buy from neutral UBS said shares of the agricultural and chemical seed company are attractive. "We see CTVA stock as attractive, trading at a depressed ~10x our year out basis. We believe the mkt is already pricing in a downside scenario of no seed pricing and reduced 2024 U.S. acreage." RBC upgrades American Express to outperform from sector perform RBC said the credit card company is "best positioned" to outperform. "We are tactically adjusting our card stock preferences for the near-term and upgrading AXP to Outperform while moving SYF and BFH from Outperform to Sector Perform." UBS initiates Dine Brands as buy UBS is bullish on shares of the owner of Applebee's and IHOP. "We're initiating coverage of DIN w/ a Buy and $68 PT. DIN's scale & heavily franchised business model provide unique FCF stability within casual dining, while core brands Applebee's (AB) and IHOP are category leaders. Susquehanna upgrades NetApp to positive from neutral Susquehanna said in its upgrade of the data storage and management company that it sees market share gains. "Given our underlying assumption that FY25-26 will be growth years for NTAP, we are also applying higher multiples to drive our price target. Upside, in our view, could be driven by incremental share gains, and better than modeled margin profile." Baird names Chipotle a fresh pick Baird said it sees signs of "strong same-store traffic momentum" "CMG remains our top idea for investors with a 12-month horizon, and we see an attractive near-term trading opportunity in the shares based on potential for multiple positive catalysts to emerge in the coming months." Barclays upgrades Oracle to overweight from equal weight Barclays said in its upgrade that it sees a solid multi-year growth opportunity. "The past few years has seen ORCL growth inflect higher, and we believe these levels can be maintained in the out years as the positive mix eﬀect still has a long way to go." Wolfe upgrades Liberty Formula One to outperform from peer perform Wolfe said investors should buy the dip in shares of the motor sports group. "With FWONK underperforming the S & P for 7 months and trading at a sustainable 4% FCF yield, we increase '24-'27 ests. and upgrade to Outperform, PT $84." Stifel upgrades Vail Resorts to buy from hold Stifel said investors should buy the dip in shares of the skiing and resort company. "Despite limited catalysts, MTN shares have underperformed through the N.A. [North America] offseason now trading near post-Covid lows." Jefferies reiterates Alphabet as buy The firm is more bullish on Alphabet shares after the company's recent Google Cloud event. "We attended GOOGL's sold out Google Cloud Next conference and came away incrementally more positive on GOOGL's position in AI." Bernstein upgrades Lowe's to outperform from market perform Bernstein said in its upgrade of the home improvement retailer that it sees a host of positive catalysts. "We've been on the sidelines on LOW since our initiation back in Dec 2022. But we now see a confluence of positive and mutually reinforcing trends that we expect to continue, leading us to take our TP up to $282 from $252, and to upgrade LOW to Outperform from Market-Perform." Barclays reiterates Nvidia as overweight Barclays said the company's software business is a "defensive moat." "Nvidia Software Serves as a Defensible Moat: While Nvidia hardware is no doubt best-in-class, it is the company's software ecosystem, CUDA, that has proven to be the biggest differentiator for the business."