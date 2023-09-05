Watch these stocks ahead of a historically weak September on Wall Street

Investors are gearing up for a historically weak month on Wall Street. September is known as a lackluster period for traders, with back to school in full swing. Options contracts also expire on the month's third Friday, a typically volatile trading period known as "triple witching." But some stocks on Wall Street have found a way to stave off the broader weak sentiment in the past. CNBC Pro used FactSet data to screen for names that meet the following criteria: The stock is a member of the S & P 500 . Shares have averaged at least a 1% gain in September over the past 10 years. At least 55% of analysts maintain a buy rating. Average analyst price targets imply 20% or more upside. Delta Air Lines ' stock has notched a 1.6% gain in September historically, according to the data. The company has also benefited from a strong rebound in consumer travel despite macroeconomic headwinds. Analysts are bullish on the premier airline stock, with 85.7% of analysts rating shares as a buy. Meanwhile, their average price forecasts imply nearly 42% upside for Delta stock. DAL YTD mountain Delta stock has added nearly 28% from the start of the year. Solar play Enphase Energy has historically gained 1% in September over the past 10 years, the data shows. Shares have been under pressure in recent weeks after the company reported mixed second-quarter results that missed revenue forecasts. Nearly 61% of analysts polled by FactSet hold a buy rating on Enphase stock, with their average forecasts implying nearly 57% upside from the stock's current trading levels. ENPH YTD mountain Enphase stock has slumped more than 51% so far in 2023. Caesars Entertainment is the top September performer over the past 10 years with a nearly 4% gain over the course of the month. Nearly 63% of analysts hold a buy rating on Caesars' stock, and their average price targets from FactSet calls for about 33% upside. "Looking forward, we continue to see CZR's growth properties as a unique offset to softer regional trends," Barclays gaming and leisure analyst Brandt Montour wrote in a July 21 note. CZR YTD mountain Caesars stock has added more than 30% from the start of the year. Other stocks highlighted in CNBC's screen include biotech name Biogen , lithium provider Albemarle , Live Nation and financial services giant Charles Schwab . — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed reporting.