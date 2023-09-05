Wells Fargo cuts price target on Disney. Here's what the pros say to do next

Market Movers rounded up the latest reactions on Disney from investors and analysts. The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed Disney after Wells Fargo cut its price target on the entertainment giant to $110 from $146. However, the firm reiterated the name as overweight, noting that Disney is " the most interesting stock in Media ." Disney and Charter Communications are entangled in a dispute over contract fees. Late last week, millions of Charter's customers lost access to Disney's networks, including ESPN, ABC and FX. Disney is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.