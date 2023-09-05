Women are fueling the box office in China and Hollywood should take note

Women are fueling China's box office despite making up a smaller share of the population — and Hollywood should take note.

While women account for less than half of the Chinese population, they represent 52% of monthly moviegoers, according to Morning Consult, which surveyed 681 monthly moviegoers between July 21 and 25.

The higher-than-expected box office spending by Chinese women not only shows a cultural shift, but also a new entry point for American studios. Hollywood has struggled to regain its foothold in the country after pandemic shutdowns, as China developed its domestic film industry and limited the number of foreign films allowed in theaters. Tapping into this new trend of female moviegoers in China could be a new strategy for Hollywood.

Morning Consult determined that female audiences in China are interested in science fiction and action films, on par with their male counterparts, but over index in interest in romantic comedies and musicals.

"Which I think speaks to why 'Barbie' recently was able to take off in that country, like it did in many other places," said Kevin Tran, senior media and entertainment analyst at Morning Consult.

While Warner Bros.' "Barbie" has collected only around $35 million so far in China, Tran suggests studios could look to capitalize on a demographic that is being underserved in the marketplace.

"Purchasing power of women in China has been increasing for several years," Tan explained. "Fewer women are getting married. So there's, I think there's just more independence, and I think that with China's still being a country that has prioritized traditional gender roles ... there's more time to be had for leisure and things besides domestic or house care type of responsibilities. Which just gets so they're able to do other things, like go to the movies, or just spend money on themselves in a way that they might not have been able to previously."