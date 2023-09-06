LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets mixed after Saudi Arabia and Russia extend oil cuts
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are mixed after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary oil production cuts to the end of the year.
Saudi Arabia will extend its cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of December, while Russia will reduce its oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day.
Brent crude futures settled at $90.04 a barrel, closing above the $90 mark for the first time since November. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded near $86.87 a barrel, also a 10-month high.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 hovered just below the flatline, ahead of the country's second-quarter gross domestic product figures.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.32%, while the Topix was up 0.41%. Separately, South Korea's Kospi was 0.18% down, but the Kosdaq climbed 0.12%.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,439, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 18,456.91.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground as the rise in crude oil prices weighed on stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.56%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.42%. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.08%.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report
CNBC Pro: HSBC names 6 'good value' Chinese tech stocks to buy — and gives one over 50% upside
HSBC named six Chinese internet stocks it says to buy — predicting that each have upside of at least 27%.
Valuations of Chinese internet stocks fell 5% between mid-June and the start of September, the bank said, adding that its picks offer "opportunities with good value."
CNBC subscribers can read more here.
— Lucy Handley
CNBC Pro: RBC just raised its bet on this 'recession resistant' Canadian stock, giving it 20% upside
RBC has raised its bet on what it calls a "recession resistant' Canadian company, doubling the weighting of the stock in its "Focus List" bucket to 5%.
Although the bank's stock list has underperformed over the past six months, it has historically and consistently beaten its benchmark S&P/TSX Index.
The RBC Strategy Canadian Focus List returned 11.3% in compounded annual growth over the past five years. In contrast, the benchmark has risen by 7.8% on the same metric.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
Rising oil prices pressure cruise, airline stocks
Tuesday's pop in oil prices pressured airline and cruise stocks during early trading.
American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Royal Caribbean lost more than 1% each, while Carnival shed about 3%.
Oil prices were last up more than 1%. The S&P 500's energy sector gained 1% during early morning trading.
— Samantha Subin
CNBC Pro: Here are the most overbought and oversold major global stocks, including tech and bank names
After a volatile month for global stocks, CNBC Pro screened the MSCI World index for major global stocks that are among the most overbought and oversold, based on their 14-day relative strength index.
The relative strength index (RSI), which measures the magnitude and speed of price moves, can be used by investors to determine if shares are overbought or oversold.
The stocks on the screen also have a market value of more than $10 billion.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
The word 'recession' is disappearing from earnings calls, data shows
Fewer companies are discussing recessionary risks with investors, data suggests.
Of S&P 500 companies, 62 used the term "recession" on second-quarter earnings calls between June 15 and Aug. 31, per FactSet data.
That marks a decline for the fourth straight quarter. And it's about a quarter of the 238 companies that used the word at its peak in the second quarter of 2022.
At 62, the quarter is also below the five-year average of 82. But it's modestly above the 10-year average of 60.
Recessionary talk was most prominent among financial names within the index, as 22 companies, or 32% of the sector, used the word. That marks both the highest total number and share of companies of any of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, according to FactSet.
— Alex Harring
Oil prices gain after Saudi Arabia extends voluntary oil production cut
Oil prices popped on Tuesday morning after Saudi Arabia extended its 1-million-barrels-per-day voluntary oil production cut until the end of the year, according to the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.
Brent crude futures for November were up $1.49, or 1.67%, at $90.49 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude October futures edged $1.95 higher, or 2.28%, to $87.50 a barrel.
Riyadh first applied the 1 million-barrels-per-day reduction in July and has since extended it on a monthly basis. This cut adds to another 1.66 million barrels per day of voluntary crude output declines that some other OPEC members have put in place until the end of 2024. Read more here.
— Pia Singh, Ruxandra Iordache
Arm sets U.S. IPO between $47 and $51 per share
Chip designer Arm filed an updated regulatory filing for a U.S. initial public offering, setting a range between $47 per share and $51 per share. SoftBank, which owns Arm, plans to sell 95.5 million shares. This all implies a valuation of up to $54.5 billion.
— Fred Imbert.