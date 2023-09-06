BMO says its bull case scenario of S&P 500 at 5,050 is 'becoming increasingly more likely'

The stock market is set up for a year-end rally that could blow away Wall Street estimates, according to BMO Capital Markets. Chief Investment Strategist Brian Belski said in a note to clients Tuesday night that strong fundamentals and seasonal trends could lead to the S & P 500 rallying more than 12% before the end of the year. "There is still a fair amount of uncertainty to be resolved in the coming months that will likely lead to shorter periods of heightened volatility, but we continue to believe that higher US stock prices through year-end is the path of least resistance with our bull case scenario (5,050) becoming increasingly more likely," Belski wrote. The U.S. stock market has outpaced expectations for much of 2023, largely shaking off higher interest rates and the regional bank crisis in the spring. Even with an August slump for the stock market, the S & P 500 is still up 16% year to date. .SPX YTD mountain The S & P 500 is up 17% year to date. Belski's official year-end prediction for the S & P 500 is still 4,550, which is about 1.2% above where the index closed Tuesday. No major Wall Street firm has a year-end target above 5,000, according to the CNBC Market Strategist Survey . To support his bull case, Belski pointed out that stocks tend to rise into the end of the year when they have rallied through August, and that corporate earnings and the U.S. consumer have held up better than expected. He also said that a "higher for longer" approach to interest rates from the Federal Reserve would be a manageable one for stocks. "Although yields are likely to remain higher for longer, historical data suggest that US stocks can still perform well," the note said. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.