Economist: This is the No. 1 best and worst money I ever spent

I've been a professor of economics for nearly 40 years. My goal has always been to make the subject as accessible as possible for everyone, on both a personal and global level.

One of the biggest lessons I share with my students — and people who ask me for personal finance tips — is that not all money we spend has to produce an immediate return on investment.

Some purchases are just meant to make you happy, and that's okay. On the other hand, no matter how well you plan, even the most well-reasoned, well-intentioned choices can turn out to be more financial trouble than they are worth.

To that end, here is the best and worst money I ever spent: