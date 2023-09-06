EU lists Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and three other tech giants as 'gatekeepers' under strict competition rules

The logos of Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft displayed on a mobile phone with an EU flag shown in the background.

The European Commission on Wednesday said it designated six tech giants as "gatekeepers" under its new Digital Markets Act — a strict set of rules set to shake up the business models' of large digital platforms.

The Commission said that it deems Amazon , Apple , Alphabet , Meta , Microsoft and China's ByteDance as "gatekeepers." The term refers to massive internet platforms which the EU views are restricting access to core platform services, such as online search, advertising, and messaging and communications.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.