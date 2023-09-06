LIVE UPDATES
European stocks head for lower open as investors focus on oil market moves
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stocks are heading for a lower open on Wednesday, as investors focus on the latest oil market moves after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary oil supply cuts to the end of the year.
All three major U.S. indexes lost ground as the rise in crude oil prices weighed on stocks late on Tuesday, while Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight.
Saudi Arabia will extend its production cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of December, while Russia will reduce its oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day.
Brent crude futures settled at $90.04 a barrel, closing above the $90 mark for the first time since November. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded near $86.87 a barrel, also a 10-month high.
In Asia trade, Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property stocks surged, with embattled Evergrande soaring by 60%.
The gains come after Country Garden reportedly managed to make $22.5 million in bond coupon payments on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding default.
CNBC Pro: Here are the most overbought and oversold major global stocks, including tech and bank names
After a volatile month for global stocks, CNBC Pro screened the MSCI World index for major global stocks that are among the most overbought and oversold, based on their 14-day relative strength index.
The relative strength index (RSI), which measures the magnitude and speed of price moves, can be used by investors to determine if shares are overbought or oversold.
The stocks on the screen also have a market value of more than $10 billion.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
Arm sets U.S. IPO between $47 and $51 per share
Chip designer Arm filed an updated regulatory filing for a U.S. initial public offering, setting a range between $47 per share and $51 per share. SoftBank, which owns Arm, plans to sell 95.5 million shares. This all implies a valuation of up to $54.5 billion.
— Fred Imbert.
CNBC Pro: RBC just raised its bet on this 'recession resistant' Canadian stock, giving it 20% upside
RBC has raised its bet on what it calls a "recession resistant' Canadian company, doubling the weighting of the stock in its "Focus List" bucket to 5%.
Although the bank's stock list has underperformed over the past six months, it has historically and consistently beaten its benchmark S&P/TSX Index.
The RBC Strategy Canadian Focus List returned 11.3% in compounded annual growth over the past five years. In contrast, the benchmark has risen by 7.8% on the same metric.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: HSBC names 6 'good value' Chinese tech stocks to buy — and gives one over 50% upside
HSBC named six Chinese internet stocks it says to buy — predicting that each have upside of at least 27%.
Valuations of Chinese internet stocks fell 5% between mid-June and the start of September, the bank said, adding that its picks offer "opportunities with good value."
CNBC subscribers can read more here.
— Lucy Handley
Rising oil prices pressure cruise, airline stocks
Tuesday's pop in oil prices pressured airline and cruise stocks during early trading.
American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Royal Caribbean lost more than 1% each, while Carnival shed about 3%.
Oil prices were last up more than 1%. The S&P 500's energy sector gained 1% during early morning trading.
— Samantha Subin
Oil prices gain after Saudi Arabia extends voluntary oil production cut
Oil prices popped on Tuesday morning after Saudi Arabia extended its 1-million-barrels-per-day voluntary oil production cut until the end of the year, according to the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.
Brent crude futures for November were up $1.49, or 1.67%, at $90.49 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude October futures edged $1.95 higher, or 2.28%, to $87.50 a barrel.
Riyadh first applied the 1 million-barrels-per-day reduction in July and has since extended it on a monthly basis. This cut adds to another 1.66 million barrels per day of voluntary crude output declines that some other OPEC members have put in place until the end of 2024. Read more here.
— Pia Singh, Ruxandra Iordache
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open around the flatline Wednesday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 15 points lower at 7,420, Germany's DAX 8 points lower at 15,760, France's CAC 5 points lower at 7,245 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 25 points at 28,661, according to data from IG.
Data releases include German industrial orders for July and euro zone retail sales for July.
— Holly Ellyatt