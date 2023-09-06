European stocks head for lower open as investors focus on oil market moves

European stocks are heading for a lower open on Wednesday, as investors focus on the latest oil market moves after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary oil supply cuts to the end of the year.

All three major U.S. indexes lost ground as the rise in crude oil prices weighed on stocks late on Tuesday, while Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight.

Saudi Arabia will extend its production cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of December, while Russia will reduce its oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day.

Brent crude futures settled at $90.04 a barrel, closing above the $90 mark for the first time since November. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded near $86.87 a barrel, also a 10-month high.