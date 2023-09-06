India importing Russian oil is a ‘win-win’ for the world economy, says India’s No. 1 oil company

Oil storage tanks in Tuapse, Russia, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. India's imports of Russian crude is a win-win situation for the world's economy, said Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

SINGAPORE — India's imports of Russian crude is a win-win situation for the world economy, according to India's No. 1 oil company, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

"By importing from Russia, India also has helped the global economy in the sense that [we] freed up some oil on the Gulf for other countries to source, particularly Europe. So it was kind of a win-win situation," K.C. Ramesh, executive director of ONGC said at the annual APPEC energy conference held by S&P Global Insights in Singapore.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year, India's refiners have been snapping up discounted Russian oil. Moscow has since leapfrogged to become India's leading source of crude oil, accounting for about 40% of India's crude imports.

World powers, including the European Union and the Group of 7, have placed sanctions and restrictions on Russia's oil exports since its unprovoked war on Ukraine.

India's economy has benefited from the discounted prices, Ramesh said.

"[It has] a very huge impact on our economy, in terms of helping the [Indian] economy grow … the price being very reasonable that we get from Russia," said Ramesh.