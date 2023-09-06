Jim Cramer calls Palo Alto Networks' CEO the Tom Brady of executives

Arora Nikesh, Palo Alto Networks CEO & Chairman at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland on May 23rd, 2022.

Zscaler (ZS) reported strong quarterly results Tuesday evening, but Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is still the top cybersecurity pick for CNBC's Jim Cramer.

The former posted earnings, revenue and billings that beat Wall Street expectations. And, management for Zscaler shared an upbeat outlook for the next fiscal year. However, they mentioned slowing sales growth, and the stock was taking a more than 2% hit in Wednesday trading.

Palo Alto is the leading name, in part, because of the company's strong management, with Cramer on Wednesday calling CEO Nikesh Arora the Tom Brady of executives. The CNBC Investing Club owns Palo Alto shares.