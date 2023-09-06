McConnell vows to finish Senate term despite health scares, GOP concerns

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday vowed to finish his term in office, brushing off questions about his health after he froze up in public twice this summer.

"I'm going to finish my term as leader and I'm going to finish my Senate term," McConnell told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

The 81-year-old leader said he had no announcements to make about retiring from the Senate. His current terms ends in January 2027.

On two separate occasions this summer, McConnell briefly froze up and lost the ability to speak during press events. In the second instance on Aug. 30, McConnell was virtually unresponsive for about 30 seconds.