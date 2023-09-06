A record 73 million Americans plan to bet on the NFL this season, survey says

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 23rd, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. William Purnell | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images

As legalized sports gambling expands across the U.S., a record 73.5 million Americans plan to wager on the NFL this season, according to the American Gaming Association's latest survey on Americans' betting plans released Wednesday. Last year, an estimated 46 million people bet on the NFL in the U.S., according to the AGA. The association said its survey found 19% of American adults plan to place a bet online, at a casino or with a bookie this year, up 56% from a year ago. Out of all U.S. adults, 35.1 million people or 14% plan to bet online, while 13.6 million or 5% plan to bet at a physical sportsbook. Self-identified NFL fans are expected to place more bets than ever this season, with 37% projected to place a wager. That's up 42% from last year. Sportsbooks anticipate a boon as the first NFL game of the season kicks off Thursday. "We expect this to be the most bet NFL season in BetMGM's history," Seamus Magee, trading team lead at BetMGM, told CNBC in an email.

NFL warms on gambling

Gambling poses new challenges

As the league adapts to the new normal for gambling, it has also experienced growing pains. Player confusion over the league's betting rules has led to multiple suspensions. Over the past two years, at least 10 players have been suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Where the money's going