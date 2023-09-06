Prosecutors will seek Hunter Biden indictment before Sept. 29, court filing says

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, July 26, 2023.

Federal prosecutors plan to ask a grand jury to indict Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, before Sept. 29, they revealed in a court filing Wednesday.

The charges that special counsel David Weiss will seek against Hunter Biden were not disclosed in the filing in U.S. District Court in Delaware.

But it is possible Weiss will seek an indictment against the president's son on a firearms charge, at the least.

The new filing comes six weeks after a planned plea deal for Hunter to resolve charges of tax and weapons crimes fell apart when a judge questioned its conditions during a hearing in that court.

Hunter at that hearing ended up pleading not guilty to two counts of failure to pay federal income taxes on income of more than $1.5 million annually in 2017 and 2018.

Weiss's filing on Wednesday was a status report the judge in the case had requested in view of a federal statute that requires defendants to be tried quickly on charges.

"The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest," Weiss's office wrote.

"The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date. Thus, the Government does not believe any action by the Court is necessary at this time."