There are just six bitcoin billionaires in the world, new crypto super-rich report says

Hundreds of millions of people have crypto investments. A new report shows how many crypto millionaires and billionaires exist.

Hundreds of millions of people around the world have some form of crypto holdings, whether that is in bitcoin or one of the many other digital currencies.

To be exact, 425 million people use crypto, according to Henley & Partners' Crypto Wealth Report, which was released by the investment migration consultancy on Tuesday.

Crypto may no longer be booming in the same way as it did at the peak of its popularity, but it remains a highly common investment. For example, over half of Gen Z (between the ages of 18 and 25) have invested in it, a report by the CFA Institute and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's Investor Education Foundation showed earlier this year.

Seventy-five percent of Americans however aren't sure that investing in, trading or using cryptocurrency is currently safe or that they can rely on the currently available tools to do so, a Pew Research survey found in April. Forty-five percent of those surveyed also said their investments hadn't done as well as they thought they would — and only 15% said it had exceeded expectations.

But some seem to have found more success with crypto, and now have holdings worth millions or even billions of U.S. dollars, according to Henley & Partners.

The firm's report on Tuesday says says 88,200 people have crypto assets worth at least $1 million — less than 1% of overall crypto users. Some 40,500 of them hold their investments in bitcoin, just under 46% of the total.

Far fewer people are so-called centi-millionaires who have crypto holdings valued at over $100 million. Just 182 such investors exist, with a reported 78 of them focused on bitcoin.

And 22 people have crypto holdings worth at least $1 billion. Six of them hold their investments in bitcoin — a far smaller proportion than among the crypto millionaires and centi-millionaires.

For comparison, the total value of the crypto market, at the time the report was written, was $1.18 trillion.