CNBC Daily Open: Rising oil prices inflame inflation fears

Norway is making more money from oil and gas exports than ever.

Mixed markets in Asia

U.S. stocks fell Tuesday, weighed down by higher oil prices and rising Treasury yields. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Wednesday. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slumped 0.72% even though the country's economy grew a more-than-expected 2.1% in the second quarter, on a year-on-year basis. Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.43% as the yen slid to 147.34 against the dollar, a 10-month low.

Chinese property stocks soar

Shares of Evergrande rocketed over 70%, leading gains on Hong Kong's Hang Se