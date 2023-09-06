CNBC Daily Open: Rising oil prices reignite inflation fears

In an aerial view, the Valero Houston refinery is seen on August 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter.

Markets under pressure

U.S. stocks fell Tuesday, weighed down by higher oil prices and rising Treasury yields. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.2% lower as economic data for the region came in mixed. Euro zone producer prices fell 7.6% in July from a year ago. But business activity in August dropped at the steepest rate in nearly three years, according to the HCOB/S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index.

All eyes are on Arm

Chip designer Arm will list 95.5 million shares between $47 and $51 apiece, according to an updated filing for its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. That gives the company a valuation of up to $52 billion. Tech giants like Alphabet, Apple, Nvidia and semiconductor companies like Intel, Samsung and TSMC are all interested in buying Arm shares.

More oil cuts until December

Saudi Arabia is extending its oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of the year, according to the state-owned Saudi Press Agency. Russia also pledged to reduce oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day until December 2023. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures