Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Roku, Tesla, AMC, AeroVironment and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday.

Roku — Shares popped 2.94% after the streaming company announced it would lay off 10% of its staff, consolidate office space and look to trim other expenses. Roku also boosted its third-quarter revenue guidance to between $835 million and $875 million, versus prior guidance of $815 million.

Tesla — The electric vehicle maker shed 1.78%, falling along with other major tech-related names. The Wall Street Journal also reported late Tuesday that Tesla CEO Elon Musk borrowed $1 billion from SpaceX the same month he acquired Twitter.

AMC Entertainment — Shares tumbled 36.8% after AMC said it plans to sell up to 40 million new shares to raise cash. The issuance of additional shares was expected after it converted preferred APE shares into AMC common stock in August.

Apple — The tech giant dropped nearly 3.58% following a report by the Journal that China banned the use of iPhones and other foreign-branded devices by government officials at work. Bank of America estimates up to a five million to 10 million unit headwind if such a ban went through and was enforced.

AeroVironment — The maker of unmanned aircrafts soared 20.74% after it reported adjusted earnings per share of $1, well above the 26 cents expected from analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Revenue also beat expectations, coming in at $152 million, versus the $129 million expected.

NextGen Healthcare — The stock rallied 14.65% after private equity firm Thoma Bravo said it would acquire the health-care software provider for $23.95 per share, 17% higher than where the stock closed Tuesday.

Enbridge , Dominion Energy — Enbridge's stock fell 5.89% after Dominion, which slipped 1.8%, said Tuesday it would sell its three natural gas distribution companies to the pipeline operator for $9.4 billion.

Harley-Davidson — The motorcycle maker gained 3.16% after it authorized the repurchase of up to an additional 10 million shares.

GitLab — The technology platform stock added about 0.5% on the back of better-than-expected second-quarter results. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 1 cent, versus the 3 cent loss expected from analysts polled by LSEG. Revenue was $140 million, topping the $130 million expected.

Zscaler — The cloud security stock dropped 2.7% despite beating analysts' expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter and issuing strong guidance. Zscaler reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $455 million. Analysts surveyed by LSEG expected 49 cents in earnings per share and $430 million in revenue. The company also said current-quarter and full-year earnings and revenue should beat Wall Street's respective consensus estimates.

Asana — Shares fell 13.17% after Asana's management noted weakness from the technology sector and the disproportionate exposure the company has to pullbacks from companies in the space.

Dexcom — Shares of the medical device company, which focuses on continuous glucose monitoring, rose 6.53% after Dexcom revealed data in an investor presentation Tuesday that CGM adoption increased after patients initiated GLP-1 obesity drugs. The stock has been under pressure this year due to the attention being paid to the weight-loss drugs.

Southwest Airlines — Shares of Southwest Airlines fell 2.6% after the company narrowed its unit revenue outlook for the current quarter. The air carrier said it expects revenue to fall between 5% and 7% for the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared to the same period a year ago. In July, Southwest said revenue could drop as little as 3% this quarter from last year.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Alex Harring and Michael Bloom contributed reporting.