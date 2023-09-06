CNBC Investing Club

What China's potential iPhone ban could mean for Club name Apple

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
Customers try out new iPhones at an Apple store as iPhone 14 series go on sale on September 16, 2022 in Shanghai, China.
VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images

Club holding Apple's (AAPL) standing as an aspirational brand in China shouldn't be affected by an apparent move by the Chinese government to further sever its reliance on foreign technology.