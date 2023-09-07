Biden heads to New Delhi for G20 amid rising global tensions

US President Joe Biden looks on as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting with senior officials and CEOs of American and Indian companies, in the East Room the White House in Washington, DC, on June 23, 2023. Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

President Joe Biden will travel to New Delhi to meet with the world's largest economies at the Group of 20 summit and once again flex his muscles as the diplomat in chief. Throughout his presidency, Biden has preached a gospel of diplomacy and multilateralism, assuring America's friends and its rivals that rule of law and alliances can serve as a bulwark against the rise of autocracy. "The United States' commitment to the G20 hasn't wavered and we hope this G20 summit will show that the world's major economies can work together even in challenging times," national security advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday. The Group of 20 represents 85% of global gross domestic product, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world's population. Russia's war in Ukraine, climate change, the economy and delivering for developing countries will be top of mind for the president as he meets with other world leaders, Sullivan said.

Biden nearly missed attending the event in person after his wife, first lady Jill Biden, tested positive for Covid-19 over Labor Day weekend. The president will continue on to Hanoi, Vietnam, on Sunday before traveling to Alaska to observe the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The leaders of two prominent members, Russia and China, will not be in attendance. Russian President Vladimir Putin will skip the summit for the second year in a row, as will Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both leaders are sending other officials in their absence.

A man walks past an installation on a skywalk ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2023. Francis Mascarenhas | Reuters