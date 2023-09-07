These 10 college degrees can earn you the highest salaries—over half make $100,000 or more

You can secure a high-paying job with just about any college major, or even without getting your degree.

But if you are looking for a field of study that historically produces highly paid graduates, an engineering degree might be your best bet.

Electrical engineering and computer engineering lead the rankings of majors with the highest median salaries and are just two of eight engineering degrees among the top 10, according to a recent Bankrate analysis of the Census Bureau's American Community Survey data.

To compile the list, Bankrate looked at the most recent census data for bachelor's degree-holders between the ages of 18 and 77 who were in the labor force and either employed or seeking work.

Those with electrical engineering degrees earn a median annual salary of $110,000, while computer engineering grads earn a median of $104,000.

Pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences, and administration takes the No. 3 spot with a median salary of $100,000, but stands out in the rankings as one of just two non-engineering degrees in the top 10.

These are the majors with the highest median salaries: